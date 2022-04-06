Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.63

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.63 and last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 16221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,938,000 after buying an additional 124,718 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,889,000 after purchasing an additional 166,570 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Sleep Number by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 488,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 79,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sleep Number by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 169,098 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.