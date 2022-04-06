SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Cut to $30.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s previous close.

SGH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

SGH stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.14.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

