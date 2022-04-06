SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 158.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.73. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SMART Global by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SMART Global by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

