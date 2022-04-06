SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.670-$0.830 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.67-0.83 EPS.
SGH opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.73. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
About SMART Global
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.
