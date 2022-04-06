SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.670-$0.830 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.67-0.83 EPS.

SGH opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.73. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.