SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $435-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.43 million.SMART Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.670-$0.830 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

SGH stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. 1,684,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,557. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

