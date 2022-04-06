Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. 682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,411. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $2,438,798. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after acquiring an additional 140,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Smartsheet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Smartsheet by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.