Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.05) to GBX 1,442 ($18.91) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Shares of SNN opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,930,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $20,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 279,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,344,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

