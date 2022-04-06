Snowball (SNOB) Reaches Market Cap of $765,035.27

Snowball (SNOB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Snowball has a total market cap of $765,035.27 and approximately $66,747.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.45 or 0.07359504 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,143.96 or 1.00010065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00052833 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,577,463 coins and its circulating supply is 5,592,868 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

