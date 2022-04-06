Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down to $241.23

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $241.23, but opened at $220.71. Snowflake shares last traded at $212.27, with a volume of 163,945 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.83.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Snowflake by 614.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

