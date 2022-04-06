SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.27.

Shares of SOFI opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi bought 10,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,736,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $660,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

