Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

OTCMKTS:SOTK opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 million, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Sono-Tek ( OTCMKTS:SOTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Riemer purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sono-Tek (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.