Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.80. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

