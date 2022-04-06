Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Price Target Increased to GBX 220 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON SBI opened at GBX 132.95 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.63. The company has a market cap of £98.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. Sourcebio International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.75).
Sourcebio International Company Profile (Get Rating)
