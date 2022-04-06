Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Price Target Increased to GBX 220 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON SBI opened at GBX 132.95 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.63. The company has a market cap of £98.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. Sourcebio International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.75).

Sourcebio International Company Profile

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

