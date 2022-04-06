Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.24). Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($1.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.21. 6,808,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,963,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

