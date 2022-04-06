Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SWX. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after buying an additional 1,477,485 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $46,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 229,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

