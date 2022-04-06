Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWX. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.33.

SWX opened at $79.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.94. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

