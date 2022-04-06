Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 61972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The stock has a market cap of C$80.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.53.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Spark Power Group Company Profile (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.