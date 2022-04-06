SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 143,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 13,758,814 shares.The stock last traded at $94.50 and had previously closed at $93.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

