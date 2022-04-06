SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 114,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,856,992 shares.The stock last traded at $61.96 and had previously closed at $62.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 740,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 846,148 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

