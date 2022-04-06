Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,702 ($48.55).

SXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.44) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.34) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.20) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.38) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($133,508.20).

LON SXS traded down GBX 34.43 ($0.45) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,490.57 ($32.66). 472,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,922.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,423.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,371 ($31.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,167 ($54.65). The stock has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.64) per share. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

