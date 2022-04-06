Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

