Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVEGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 637,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,584,220 shares.The stock last traded at $26.53 and had previously closed at $26.92.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.