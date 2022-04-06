Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 637,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,584,220 shares.The stock last traded at $26.53 and had previously closed at $26.92.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

