Splintershards Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $70.11 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001055 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001211 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010004 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 667,404,937 coins and its circulating supply is 605,127,792 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars.

