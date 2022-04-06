Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 439 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $36,467.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $67,968.00.
- On Thursday, February 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $60,174.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00.
Sprout Social stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.22. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after buying an additional 254,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.
Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprout Social (SPT)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.