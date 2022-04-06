Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 439 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $36,467.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $67,968.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $60,174.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00.

Sprout Social stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.22. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after buying an additional 254,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.