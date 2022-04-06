Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $817.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will report sales of $817.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $790.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.42 million. Stantec reported sales of $674.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STN opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

