Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

