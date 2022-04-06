State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

