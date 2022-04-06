State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in ChampionX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CHX stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 3.00. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.22.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.