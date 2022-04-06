State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

