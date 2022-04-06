State of Michigan Retirement System Has $863,000 Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

