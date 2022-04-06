State of Michigan Retirement System Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 38,424 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE KBH opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. KB Home has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

