State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $223.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.93, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.17. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $509,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $785,248.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,934. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

