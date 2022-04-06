State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $823,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.22.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,572,043 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

