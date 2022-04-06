State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $7,769,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $33,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

