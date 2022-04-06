State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 792.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Adient by 36,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Adient stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.89. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

