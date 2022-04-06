State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

