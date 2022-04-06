State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 575.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AN. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $957,941.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,205 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

