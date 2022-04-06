State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Mosaic worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $7,090,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,291,000 after buying an additional 1,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.