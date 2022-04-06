State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 431,447 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 185.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 431,447 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

NYSE VALE opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.