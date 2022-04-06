State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 204 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Ceridian HCM worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 107.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.96.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

