State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,143 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of NortonLifeLock worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.64. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

