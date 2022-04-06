State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 562 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

