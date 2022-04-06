State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $59,651,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $32,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKTX stock opened at $307.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.29. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.93 and a 12 month high of $546.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.22.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

