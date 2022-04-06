Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.83 and the highest is $6.13. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $15.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $21.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $14.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

STLD stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.54. 1,584,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,911. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

