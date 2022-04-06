Step Finance (STEP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.92 Million

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $613,346.56 and $5.92 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.95 or 0.07354763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.32 or 1.00010109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051166 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.