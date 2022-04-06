STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of STERIS worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,491 shares of company stock worth $2,031,469 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

NYSE STE opened at $245.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a one year low of $188.10 and a one year high of $249.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

