Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $401.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 17.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

