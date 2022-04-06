Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.

NYSE STVN opened at €18.60 ($20.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($32.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.96.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

