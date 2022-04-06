StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Asure Software stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 420.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 96,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

