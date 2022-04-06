StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Asure Software stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
