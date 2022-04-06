StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:BTN opened at $3.27 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.